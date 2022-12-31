College Football World Reacts To Heartbreaking Player Death

PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: A singular view of a BYU Cougars football helmet during the game between the Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

BYU announced that offensive lineman Sione Veikoso passed away in a construction accident in Kailua, Hawaii. He was just 22 years old.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Veikoso was one of three people trapped by a retaining wall that fell.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso," BYU head coach Kalani Stake said. "His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!"

As you'd expect, the college football world is heartbroken over this news.

Arizona State wrote, "Sending love and prayers to Sione’s family and teammates."

"Our hearts break for the @BYUfootball family. We are sending all of our love to you and Sione’s loved ones," Utah Football tweeted.

"Incredibly tragic news. A young man gone too soon. RIL Sione," David Nixon said.

Veikoso played in one game for BYU as a redshirt freshman.

Our thoughts are with Veikoso's loved ones during this difficult time.