Look: College Football Player Penalized For Throwing Shoe

We have another college football player in-game shoe throwing infraction.

It wasn't quite as dramatic and demonstrative as Florida's Marco Wilson launching an LSU player's cleat two years ago, but BYU linebacker Max Tooley casually tossed a Utah State player's shoe after chipping in on a tackle moments ago.

Of course, Tooley earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his efforts, which kept the drive alive for Utah State.

This wasn't one of Tooley's finest moments on the field, but earlier, he did intercept a Utah State pass and return it for BYU's second touchdown of the night.

The play was Tooley's second pick-6 of the young season.

The 19th-ranked Cougars lead USU 14-7 early in the second quarter, but the Aggies are driving deep in BYU territory.

