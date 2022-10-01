Look: College Football World Reacts To BYU Mascot Video

PROVO, UT - OCTOBER 14: "Cosmo" the the Brigham Young Cougars mascot cheers during the Cougars game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs LaVell Edwards Stadium on October 14, 2016 in Provo Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

BYU's football team improved to 4-1 on Thursday night, defeating Utah State at home. Jaren Hall had a nice performance with 274 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it was Cosmo the Cougar who stole the show.

Cosmo put his strength on full display by doing pushups while launching himself onto a table. He then continued to repeat that formula until he reached the third table.

Then, Cosmo got on top of the third table and did a flip onto a gym mat. It was quite the performance.

As you'd expect, the college football world was captivated by Cosmo's antics.

"The mascot might be the most athletic person on the field," one fan said.

"Whoever the mascot is needa be out on the field wit em tbh," a second fan tweeted.

"This looks extremely hard to do," another fan wrote. "Shout out this mascot."

"My mascot is better than yours," a BYU fan said.

We'll see what Cosmo has in store for the crowd when BYU hosts Arkansas on Oct. 15.