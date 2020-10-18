There’s 1 Major Surprise With Alabama Football This Season

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt message for SEC’s defenses during his podcast this week.

“I don’t even care who’s on the field. I don’t even care about the results. You just see guys flying to the football, taking pride in being there for each other, having each other’s back, hitting people, being sound with the gaps and then playing man to man and guys helping each other up. And I don’t know, man — the way I grew up, that’s how the defenses played football. And when I watch what’s going on, yeah, it’s great offense. Tough to defend. But these defenses, I can’t even imagine what it’s like watching film for them, because it’s embarrassing,” Herbstreit said of what he’s seen this year.

Typically, Alabama’s defense would not be a part of a statement like that. But the Crimson Tide’s defense is very much included in that group.

While Nick Saban’s team remains a major force on offense, the Crimson Tide’s defense is also a major question mark. And that’s pretty surprising to see for college football fans.

“This is not your daddy’s Alabama defense. In fact, this is not Nick Saban’s usual Alabama defense, though slippage was apparent last year. This year Alabama has to outscore people in giddy-up fashion,” longtime college football writer Tim May said.

May is far from the only one making that observation.

After all, it doesn’t take a genius to see that Alabama’s defense has major problems. The Crimson Tide allowed 40-plus points to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team last week. Tonight, they’ve already allowed 14 to Georgia.

It’s still relatively early in the season, but the Crimson Tide’s defense needs to figure things out – and quickly.

Alabama and Georgia are playing on CBS.