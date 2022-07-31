10 Best College Football Programs Of The Decade Ranked: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow of the LSU Tigers raises the National Championship Trophy with Ed Orgeron, Grant Delpit #7, and Patrick Queen #8 after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers topped the Clemson Tigers, 42-25. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The past decade of college football has seen unprecedented changes. One thing has remained the same, though: Alabama's dominance.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked the top 10 college football programs of the decade. As expected, Alabama tops the list.

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Georgia Oklahoma LSU Notre Dame Florida State Oregon Oklahoma State

Let the debate commence, college football fans.

"Don’t show this to USC fans they gonna cry for another decade straight!" one fan wrote.

"Oklahoma state makes zero sense," another fan commented.

"Clemson should be #2," a fan said.

"USC and Michigan fans crying right now," one fan wrote.

Alabama is the clear-cut No. 1 - there's no debate. The actual debate can continue at No. 2.

Clemson probably deserves the nod over the Buckeyes of Ohio State at No. 2, but we're not going to get too worked up over that.

Where things get interesting is at Nos. 5 and 6. Oklahoma's a terrific program, but the Sooners have never won a playoff game. LSU, meanwhile, had one of the best championship teams in the sport's history.

Who are your top 10 college football programs of the decade?