The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The 10 Colleges With The Most Players On NFL Rosters

Lamar Jackson hands off the ball to Mark Ingram.CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball off to Mark Ingram II #21 during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL regular season is getting fully underway on Sunday.

The league’s 2020 season officially kicked off on Thursday night, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans. The Chiefs dominated the Texans as they moved to 1-0 to start the season.

There’s a full slate of games set to take place today. The Week 1 schedule is highlighted by Dolphins vs. Patriots, Saints vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Cowboys, among other contests.

What college football programs will be most represented today? Here’s a look at the 11 colleges with the most players on NFL rosters in Week 1, via FOX Sports:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. LSU
  4. Florida
  5. Michigan
  6. Georgia
  7. Penn State
  8. Miami
  9. Clemson
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma

Clemson at No. 9 is probably the biggest surprise. The Tigers have been arguably the top program in college football for the last five years. However, they still have not produced as much NFL talent as some of the programs listed ahead of them.

That will likely change in the years to come, especially in 2021, when Trevor Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

For now, though, it’s Alabama and Ohio State dominating the makeup of NFL rosters in 2020.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.