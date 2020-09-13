The 10 Colleges With The Most Players On NFL Rosters

The 2020 NFL regular season is getting fully underway on Sunday.

The league’s 2020 season officially kicked off on Thursday night, when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans. The Chiefs dominated the Texans as they moved to 1-0 to start the season.

There’s a full slate of games set to take place today. The Week 1 schedule is highlighted by Dolphins vs. Patriots, Saints vs. Buccaneers and Rams vs. Cowboys, among other contests.

What college football programs will be most represented today? Here’s a look at the 11 colleges with the most players on NFL rosters in Week 1, via FOX Sports:

Alabama Ohio State LSU Florida Michigan Georgia Penn State Miami Clemson Notre Dame Oklahoma

Only @AlabamaFTBL and @OhioStateFB have 50+ players on NFL active rosters this season 🐘🌰 pic.twitter.com/qYSiRdLHzP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2020

Clemson at No. 9 is probably the biggest surprise. The Tigers have been arguably the top program in college football for the last five years. However, they still have not produced as much NFL talent as some of the programs listed ahead of them.

That will likely change in the years to come, especially in 2021, when Trevor Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

For now, though, it’s Alabama and Ohio State dominating the makeup of NFL rosters in 2020.