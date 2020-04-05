The NFL Draft pool is deep, and there are plenty of little-known prospects capable of making a big impact at the next level. Could FIU QB James Morgan be one of them?

According to the Houston Chronicle, as many as 20 NFL teams are currently “vetting” Morgan. Reporter Aaron Wilson found that Bears, Packers, Raiders, Giants, Patriots, Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Colts and Texans were among the teams looking into him.

Morgan was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and initially committed to Bowling Green. He became the starter as a redshirt freshman in 2016, but found success hard to come by.

After back-to-back losing seasons with Bowling Green, Morgan transferred to FIU in 2018 and promptly had a stellar junior season. He completed 65.3-percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and a school-record 26 touchdowns while leading the Panthers to their second-ever bowl win.

As a senior in 2019, Morgan regressed a bit, but still managed to lead FIU to a bowl game.

He received an NFL Combine invite, and received significant praise for his arm strength and measurables.

But scouts noted that accuracy has been a problem throughout his career. That could relegate him to being drafted on Day 3 – if at all.

