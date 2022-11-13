11 Prominent College Football Teams Eliminated From Bowl Contention

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view as fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Most Power Five programs out of the College Football Playoff hunt can at least pursue a bowl game to conclude their season.

However, that's not the case for several schools.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy pointed out 11 teams from the major five conferences ineligible for bowl action after accumulating at least seven losses.

Here are the schools eliminated from the bowl conversation: Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford, Texas A&M, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Given lofty preseason expectations, the Aggies are likely the list's biggest disappointment. Jimbo Fisher's team has dropped six straight games following Saturday's 13-10 loss to Auburn.

McMurphy noted that they're the only eliminated Power Five program that began the season nationally ranked.

Meanwhile, three teams from this list (Nebraska, Colorado, and Arizona State) have already made a mid-season coaching change. They haven't fared much better under new leadership.

A resounding 43 bowls games are scheduled for December and January, but none of these teams will participate.