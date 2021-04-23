13 Players Will Be Attending 2021 NFL Draft – Here’s The Full List

After last year’s NFL draft was done virtually, the 2021 NFL Draft will be live in Cleveland. But we won’t see a full roster of players in attendance for the event.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, only 13 players have accepted invitations to attend. But it’s a solid list of players, most of whom are expected to go off the board very early.

Three quarterbacks, three wide receivers, two cornerbacks and one tight end, tackle, defensive lineman, edge rusher and linebacker will be in attendance. The 13 players represent nine schools.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be sending the biggest contingent of former players. Five of Nick Saban’s best will be heading to Cleveland, and several could hear their names called in the first 10 picks.

Here is the full list of players attending the 2021 NFL Draft:

QB Mac Jones, Alabama

QB Trey Lance, NDSU

QB Zach Wilson, BYU

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

DL Christian Barmore, Alabama

EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will be watching the draft with his family. So the first player likely to take the stage will be Zach Wilson when the New York Jets pick No. 2 overall.

Then at No. 3 we have the San Francisco 49ers. Beyond picking a quarterback, the 49ers’ plan is pretty much a complete mystery. They’ll either take Mac Jones, Trey Lance or Ohio State QB Justin Fields.

After that the rest of the 2021 NFL Draft board is basically a mystery.

The NFL Draft is only six days away.