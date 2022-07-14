Look: 15 Teams Can "Actually" Win The National Championship This Year

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When it comes to teams making the College Football Playoff, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State are the usual suspects. That being said, 247Sports' Bud Elliott believes there are 15 teams that could win a national title this upcoming season.

Using the Blue-Chip Ratio, Elliott has determined that Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, and Auburn could win a national championship in January.

The reason these schools are ranked so high in the Blue-Chip Ratio is because more than half of their roster consists of four-star or five-star recruits.

Alabama currently has the highest percentage of any program in the country, with 89 percent of its roster consisting of blue-chip players.

Here's the full breakdown from 247Sports:

Of course, teams like Baylor, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Utah and Wisconsin could spoil the party this upcoming season.

However, it seems like the 15 schools mentioned in Elliott's list are the overwhelming favorites heading into the fall.