2 Analysts Competing For ESPN's No. 2 College Football Job

With Todd Blackledge heading to NBC Sports, ESPN is in need of a new No. 2 college football analyst.

Blackledge is reportedly heading to NBC, where he'll be paired with Noah Eagle, to call primetime Big Ten football games.

It's a tough loss for ESPN, who is now in need of a new No. 2 college football analyst, behind their No. 1 of Kirk Herbstreit.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, there are two main competitors for the job.

"It's RGIII vs. Greg McElroy to be the new No. 2 ESPN college football analyst," he reported on Monday morning.

Both McElroy and Griffin have made some major strides in recent years. Both would likely be pretty deserving of the bump up to the No. 2 overall spot.

Who would you hire?