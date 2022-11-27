2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines.

But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to mention two other head coaches who could replace him.

It would likely be a pretty short list for the Buckeyes, if Day ever got fired:

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell

Vrabel is one of the NFL's best head coaches. It's tough to see him leaving, but Ohio State is his alma mater.

Fickell, meanwhile, had a rough interim stint at Ohio State in 2011. But he's grown tremendously since then and took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff.

There could be other names mentioned, like Urban Meyer, but the former Ohio State head coach isn't getting re-hired by the Buckeyes.

If Ryan Day were to be fired, who do you think Ohio State should hire to replace him?