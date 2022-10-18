2 College Football Coach Seats Reportedly Getting Warmer

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the stadium as the Mississippi State Bulldogs kick off against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

One college football reporter believes two prominent head coaches are on thin ice.

Providing a temperature check at the season's halfway mark, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman identified Bryan Harsin's hot seat as "scalding" and Scott Satterfield's status as "pretty hot."

Feldman called it a "long shot" that Harsin will remain Auburn's coach for long after the school hires a new athletic director.

"This was such a bad fit from the start," Feldman said. "The money people didn’t want him. His AD pushed for Harsin, then the AD was pushed out. The power brokers have left Harsin twisting in the wind, and not surprisingly recruiting has really suffered, with the Tigers having the lowest-ranked class in the SEC."

After going 6-7 in Harsin's first season, the Tigers are now 3-4 following a three-game losing streak. Feldman noted that they have won just one of their last nine games against Power Five programs.

Meanwhile, Louisville is 21-22 under Satterfield despite going 8-5 in his first season. Feldman said the coach's seat "got a lot hotter" after losing to Boston College on Oct. 1.

"We hear his athletic director is still in his corner, but some influential people around the program are not," Feldman reported. "This feels like a steep hill to climb considering that after Louisville plays Pitt, the remaining five games are all against teams that have been ranked: Wake Forest, James Madison, at Clemson, NC State and at Kentucky."

Feldman also placed Bowling Green's Scot Loeffler on the hot seat and described West Virginia coach Neal Brown's position as "lukewarm."

Scott Frost, Herm Edwards, Geoff Collins, Paul Chryst, and Karl Dorrell have already gotten fired during the season, so schools aren't always reluctant to make a midseason change. Harsin or Satterfield could be the next notable coach axed if their teams don't turn the corner.