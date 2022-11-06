2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 2: General view during the game between the University of Southern California Trojans and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 2, 2006 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Southern California won 50-14. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning.

According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty.

Per Murphy, police claim an officer told Brown to get out of the street while he was standing outside around 2 a.m. The police report said he initially complied but "intentionally" went back onto the road.

The officer claimed he grabbed Brown's right arm. Brown allegedly pushed him away before the officer took him to the ground and put him in custody.

A second officer said in a separate police report that Slusher grabbed the officer detaining Brown and attempted to pull him off. Slusher then reportedly refused to provide his name or date of birth.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said he's aware of the situation and will "determine their status with our team" after gathering more information.