2 College Football Players Killed In Virginia Shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

Two college football players have been identified as victims in the shooting that took place at the University of Virginia on Sunday night.

Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were among three people reportedly killed.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has confirmed the tragic news on Monday morning.

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was one of two football players shot and killed Sunday night, according to a Tweet from his cousin, Newberry College assistant football coach Sean Lampkin.

Police suspect former UVa football player Chris Jones of killing three people, including Davis and linebacker D’Sean Perry, at a parking deck on the school’s campus.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Virginia football family during this difficult time on Monday morning.

More details to come.