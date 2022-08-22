2 College Football Players Reportedly Killed In Tragic Accident

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Two college football players were reportedly among three people killed in a car accident on Sunday.

Indiana State University announced on Monday that two of the three people killed in a car accident were freshman players on the football team.

"Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday.

Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement," the Associated Press reports.

The three people killed in the accident are: Christian Eubanks, 18, of Waukegan, Illinois; Jayden Musili, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Caleb VanHooser, 19, of Liberty Township, Ohio.

