2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks.

Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stroud hasn't been able to run away with the Heisman, though. That's because Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has been playing just as well this season.

In fact, Hooker is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. Oddsmakers have him at +100 heading into this weekend.

Stroud is right behind Hooker at +200.

Hooker has done a phenomenal job of taking care of the football. He has 21 touchdowns and only one interception this season.

A great performance this Saturday against Georgia could cement Hooker's status as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.