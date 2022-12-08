2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 10: A general view of Neyland Stadium during the kickoff of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 10, 2015 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers.

Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF.

Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee.

Hudanick, a former Vols graduate assistant, will coach the Bulls' offensive line. He started all 11 games of his 2018 senior season at left guard for Central Florida.

Golesh propelled Tennessee's offense to new heights in his second season with the SEC program. The Vols led the nation with 538.1 total yards and 47.3 points per game.

The 38-year-old parlayed that success into a head-coaching gig at USF. He previously worked as UCF's co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach in 2020 after prior stints at Toledo and Illinois.

Yet fixing USF's defense will be an even bigger problem for the first-time head coach. Among 131 schools, only Colorado allowed more points per game than the Bulls (41.2) in 2022.

South Florida won four games in three years under Jeff Scott after going 1-11 this season.