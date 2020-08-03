2 Michigan Football Recruits Have A Message For Ohio State

Two Michigan Wolverines football recruits have a message for the Ohio State Buckeyes heading into the 2020s.

Ohio State absolutely dominated the rivalry in the 2010s. The Buckeyes have not lost to the Wolverines since 2011, when Luke Fickell was the interim head coach. Urban Meyer went undefeated against Michigan and Ryan Day kept the streak going in 2019.

Will Michigan turn the rivalry over in the 2020s? A pair of Wolverines football recruits are convinced that it will happen.

Markus Allen, a three-star wide receiver in the 2021 class committed to Michigan, made a promise on Twitter last week.

“This will be changed … Go Blue,” wrote Allen, who shared a graphic of the last 10 meetings between Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes won nine of those 10 games.

Another Michigan Wolverines football recruit, four-star receiver Cristian Dixon, echoed the message. He also posted it and wrote “remember I posted this.”

Of course, these two are not the first Michigan football recruits to promise to beat Ohio State. Several Wolverines recruits and players have made the pledge in recent seasons. And, since 2011, none of them have fulfilled that promise.

Talk is cheap and the Wolverines have to prove that they can actually beat the Buckeyes where it counts.

Ohio State and Michigan are currently scheduled to play in Columbus on Nov. 28, but the game could reportedly be moved up.