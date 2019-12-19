The Spun

2 Michigan Football Recruits Have A Message For Ohio State

It’s been a while since Michigan beat Ohio State on the football field – eight years, to be exact. The Wolverines last won “The Game” in 2011, when the Buckeyes were led by interim coach Luke Fickell.

Beating Ohio State remains the goal in Ann Arbor, though, and two of the Wolverines’ 2020 recruits say it’s the plan.

Cornell Wheeler and Makari Paige, high school teammates at West Bloomfield High School in Michigan, officially signed with the Wolverines today.

The two 2020 commits made it clear – the goal is to beat the Buckeyes.

From MLive.com:

For Wheeler, the goals at Michigan are two-fold.

“Win the Big Ten championships and beating Ohio State,” Wheeler said.

It’s not uncommon for a Michigan recruit to proclaim this as a goal. It is uncommon for it to be reached, though.

The Wolverines have defeated the Buckeyes just once in 16 games.

Michigan and Ohio State are set to play in Columbus in November 2020.

