2 More College Football Bowl Games Have Reportedly Been Canceled

Just a week ago, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.

Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights accepted a bid to face off against the Demon Deacons.

Unfortunately, Hawai’i announced it wouldn’t be able to participate in its bowl game against Memphis – just 22 hours before kickoff. That’s not the last of the bad news for bowl season, though.

On Sunday morning, it was reported that the Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia was “in jeopardy.” Well, just a few hours later, that bowl game has reportedly been canceled.

College football insider Brett McMurphy broke the news about the cancellation.

Fenway Bowl between Virginia & SMU has been canceled because of COVID issues at Virginia, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. It’s 2nd bowl cancellation after 18 bowls were canceled last year — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 26, 2021

It’s apparently not the only cancellation of the day. According to a report from Stephen Igoe of 247Sports, the Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina has also been canceled.

Multiple sources confirm the Military Bowl game between ECU and Boston College has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. — Stephen Igoe (@StephenIgoe) December 26, 2021

It’s a tough break for all four teams involved. Those who were looking to play one last game won’t have that chance.

Unfortunately, these cancellations likely won’t be the last ones bowl season sees over the next few weeks.