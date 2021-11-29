2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC.

“At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you,” Rattler said in a statement.

So where will the preseason Heisman favorite end up? NFL analyst Matt Miller believes South Carolina and SMU are two potential options.

Lot of people are going to expect he lands in USC, but… I think SMU and South Carolina are more likely and better options for him. https://t.co/aGtzEPtWJL — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 29, 2021

It’s also plausible Spencer Rattler ends up back on the West Coast.

Rattler played high school football in the state of Arizona. The Wildcats of Arizona are in desperate need of a quarterback, but it’s hard to imagine Rattler wanting to join a program in a rebuild.

Arizona State could also be an option with Herm Edwards at the helm. But it’s likely starting quarterback Jayden Daniels returns for another year, and Rattler doesn’t want to sit on the bench.

Some speculate Rattler could go with Lincoln Riley to USC. That also seems far fetched considering Riley’s the one who benched Rattler in Oklahoma and the Trojans already have a young star at quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

Rattler could probably be a day one starter at both South Carolina and SMU, but he could also do better. It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out.