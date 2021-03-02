The Spun

2 Quarterbacks Named ‘Sleeper’ Prospects For 2021 NFL Draft

Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after a touchdownMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 02: Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL draft sits just under two months away, which means teams around the league are compiling lists of players they want to draft.

The first round of the draft could see five quarterbacks selected in the top 15 picks. Everyone expects the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

Shortly thereafter, quarterbacks like Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and potentially Mac Jones will come off the board. While all five are expected to be first-round picks, there are a few quarterbacks who have earned the “sleeper” designation heading into the draft.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. suggested Stanford quarterback Davis Mills and Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond could end up being solid starting quarterbacks.

He’s not alone, either. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah also sees Mills and Mond as under the radar quarterbacks who could have a lengthy NFL future.

“2 intriguing QB’s outside the top 5 guys- Davis Mills (Stanford) & Kellen Mond (Texas A&M),” Jeremiah tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Both guys have a lot to work with & showed improvement this past season. Mond made some huge throws against FL & Bama. Followed that up with SR Bowl MVP. Both could develop into starters.”

Mills only started 11 games at Stanford during his collegiate career. However, he showed incredible arm strength and enough promise that one NFL team will take a shot on him late in the draft.

Kellen Mond, meanwhile, started for an SEC program for several years and was one of the best playmakers in the game.


