2 Schools Could Reportedly Have Interest In Deion Sanders

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 05: Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the Orange Blossom Classic game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday September 5th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's only October, but Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is already being linked to a pair of Power Five programs.

During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Georgia Tech will show interest in Sanders.

On Monday, Georgia Tech fired Geoff Collins. The Yellow Jackets also parted ways with athletic director Todd Stansbury.

Landing a coach of Sanders' caliber would give Georgia Tech a much-needed lift.

"With Georgia Tech's job coming open this week, Deion Sanders is a name to watch," Feldman said. "You're talking about a guy who was a big star with both the Falcons and the Braves. He would make that program immediately relevant nationally and pump a lot of much-needed life into that place."

Georgia Tech isn't the only program being mentioned as a landing spot for Sanders. Feldman believes Auburn could make a run at the Hall of Famer as well.

"Bryan Harsin is on the hottest seat in the country at Auburn, and I'm hearing Auburn may target Deion Sanders. You're talking about a guy who is in all these commercials with Nick Saban that you're seeing every week. You're talking about a guy who showed his recruiting prowess last year by beating everybody, including Nick Saban, for the No. 1 recruit in the country, Travis Hunter."

Sanders is 19-5 as the head coach of Jackson State's football program.

There's no guarantee Sanders will leave Jackson State after this season is over.