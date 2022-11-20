2 SEC Schools Were Fined Following Saturday's Games

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

South Carolina and Vanderbilt each left Saturday with an upset win at home.

On Sunday, the SEC fined both programs for violating the league's "access to competition area policy" when fans stormed the field.

The SEC announced a $10,000 penalty for South Carolina, which last got fined in 2014 when fans rushed the court after a men's basketball win over Kentucky.

Vanderbilt got fined $250,000 for its third violation. The last incident also occurred after beating John Calipari's Wildcats in 2016.

South Carolina shocked Tennesee with a 63-38 victory Saturday night. Spencer Rattler effectively ended the Volunteers' title aspirations by throwing six passing touchdowns.

Earlier in the day, the Commodores notched a 31-24 win over the Gators. Vanderbilt had gone over a year without an SEC victory before defeating Kentucky and Florida.

The SEC also fined Tennessee when fans stormed the Neyland Stadium field after its Oct. 15 win over Alabama.

"The policy states that 'access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy,'" the SEC's statement said.