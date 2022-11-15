2 Teams In 'Best Position' For The College Football Playoff

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The third installment of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled tonight.

There will be some changes in the top 25 from last week, but the top five should once again consist of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee. The biggest question might be whether the Wolverines will remain at No. 3 or drop to fourth with TCU moving up a spot.

The latter scenario is what CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd thinks will happen. Dodd revealed his predictions for the top five this morning.

He also shared why Georgia and Tennessee are, in his opinion, in the "best position" to make the playoff.

“Georgia and Tennessee might be in the best two positions,” Dodd said in his tweet. “Georgia can 'afford' a loss. Tennessee knows at least one of the top four is going to lose and it has a favorable schedule.”

It is true that one of Ohio State or Michigan has to lose their matchup on Nov. 26. TCU has Baylor and Iowa State left on its schedule, plus the Big 12 championship game.

Tennessee also has to worry about being leapfrogged by a two-loss LSU team if the Tigers beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. USC also has a chance to sneak in ahead of the Vols if it can beat UCLA and Notre Dame and then win the Pac-12.