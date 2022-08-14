2 Texas Players Have Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injuries
Texas' football program has reportedly taken a major hit injury-wise.
According to a report from OrangeBloods, the Longhorns have lost two key players to season-ending injuries.
Geoff Ketchum first reported the news.
"Multiple sources are reporting to Orangebloods that junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending knee injuries on Saturday," he reports.
This is absolutely devastating news for a Texas program hoping to make a big jump in 2022.
The Longhorns are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 3 against LA-Monroe.