2 Texas Players Have Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injuries

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas' football program has reportedly taken a major hit injury-wise.

According to a report from OrangeBloods, the Longhorns have lost two key players to season-ending injuries.

Geoff Ketchum first reported the news.

"Multiple sources are reporting to Orangebloods that junior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and senior offensive lineman Junior Angilau both suffered season-ending knee injuries on Saturday," he reports.

This is absolutely devastating news for a Texas program hoping to make a big jump in 2022.

The Longhorns are set to open the 2022 regular season on Sept. 3 against LA-Monroe.