2 Women Were Allegedly Topless At College Football Game

The University of Utah has announced that it's investigating claims that two women were topless at this past weekend's football game against Southern Utah.

According to a report from KUTV, the women were allegedly wearing body paint above the waist.

Melea Johnson, who attended Saturday's Utah game, described what happened at the stadium. Her initial reaction to seeing these women was that she had to shield her children from them.

"They had a haphazard, just kind of sloppily painted on their back, and we're like, is that all they're wearing? We didn't know, and our first instinct is we have our kids with us and oh my gosh, we have to shield them," Johnson said, via KUTV.

A Utah spokesperson told KUTV that the school is still conducting its investigation.

President Taylor Randall and athletic director Mark Harlan have already issued a statement on the type of behavior they expect from the fans at games.

“We want to be very clear that profanity, public intoxication, rude and disrespectful behavior, racial and derogatory comments or verbal attacks directed at individuals or groups will not be tolerated,” their statement read. “Anyone who engages in unsafe or inappropriate conduct will be removed from the premises, may lose all privileges and access for future university events and could be reported to law enforcement.”

Utah should provide an update on this matter fairly soon.