The 2021 Heisman Trophy Finalists Have Been Announced

With conference championship weekend in the books, the 2021 college football season just has bowl games and the playoff remaining. That means it’s nearly time to hand out some awards, including the annual Heisman Trophy.

The four finalists for the prestigious award were announced on Monday afternoon and came as little surprise to most. Three quarterbacks highlighted the class of the best players in college football this year, with a defensive end representing the only other position.

Here are the four players that made the final Heisman cut:

Young is the presumptive favorite to win the award following a four-touchdown performance in Alabama’s “upset” of undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship game. The sophomore ranked fourth in the country in passing yards (4,322) and second in passing touchdowns (43). If he won the Heisman, he’d be the first Alabama quarterback to receive the award.

Stroud was another 20-year-old signal caller who seized his opportunity in his first season under center. At Ohio State, the redshirt freshman completed nearly 71% of his passes for 351 yards per game and 38 touchdowns. He relied on a trio of dynamic wide receivers to make the Buckeyes offense to one of the best units in the country.

However, Stroud and Ohio State were undone by one player in their final regular season game: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. The senior defensive end racked up three sacks in the de facto Big Ten East title game against the Buckeyes, which powered him to the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year award. He set a Michigan single-season record with 14 sacks and entered his name in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh’s Pickett rounded out the list of finalists after a stellar fifth season in college football. The 23-year-old threw for nearly identical numbers as Young (4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns) and powered the Panthers to an ACC title. His highlight moment came in the conference championship game against Wake Forest when he faked a slide before bouncing outside and racing into the end zone for a 58-yard score.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy award winner will be announced this upcoming Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

[ESPN]