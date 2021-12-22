On Wednesday, it was unfortunately announced that 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper passed away. His family revealed the heartbreaking news on social media.

“Hey guys it’s the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed,” the family wrote. “He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location.”

Roper played high school football at Roswell. The talented signal-caller led the team to a top-10 state ranking this past season.

The cause of Roper’s death has not been confirmed by the family yet. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Roper was hospitalized Sunday due to complications following routine surgery.

In his final season at Roswell, Roper had 3,010 passing yards and 37 touchdowns en route to being named Region 5-7A Offensive Player of the Year.

According to 247Sports, Roper already received offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina.

Roper also received interest from Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, North Carolina, per Sports Illustrated.

Our thoughts are with the Roper family at this time.