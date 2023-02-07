2023 Big Ten Football Game To Be Played At Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 02: A general view as the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on June 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

College football will return to Wrigley Field this fall.

Iowa and Northwestern announced a Big Ten battle at the iconic baseball stadium, which has housed the Chicago Cubs since 1914. The game will take place on Nov. 4.

Northwestern reached an agreement with the Cubs in 2013 to hold five football games and other athletic events at Wrigley Field.

The Friendly Confines last opened its doors to college football when the Wildcats faced Purdue in 2021. Before that, Northwestern hosted Illinois in 2010, the sport's first trip to Wrigley since 1938.

Wrigley painted its famous marquee purple in 2010, and ESPN set up shop for College GameDay before the Fighting Illini earned a 48-27 win over the Wildcats with 519 rushing yards.

While Iowa has never played at Wrigley Field, the Hawkeyes went to another decorated Chicago venue when defeating Northern Illinois at the Chicago Bears' Soldier Field in 2012.

Iowa and Northwestern finished the 2022 season 123rd and 128th in scoring among 131 FBS programs, so their encounter at Wrigley Field could result in a score befitting a baseball game.