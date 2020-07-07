247Sports College Football Analyst Identifies 4 ‘Underrated’ Teams

Heading into the 2020 season, the usual suspects in college football–Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and others–are getting plenty of hype.

But every year, there are a handful of programs lurking in the shadows, capable of surprising the masses. 247Sports’ Josh Pate did just that in a recent episode of “The Late Kick” podcast.

Pate identified four teams that he thinks are under-the-radar right now but could be primed for big seasons. Interestingly, two of those teams are from the Pac-12: Cal and Washington.

Pate is buying into the continuity that Washington will have under new head coach Jimmy Lake, the team’s defensive coordinator under Chris Petersen. He’s also a fan of what Justin Wilcox is building with the Golden Bears.

Rounding out Pate’s underrated list is Iowa State in the Big 12 and Nebraska in the Big Ten.

It might be most interesting to see Nebraska mentioned. The Huskers had plenty of hype going into 2019, but flopped and missed a bowl game once again.

One year later, their roster should be improved, but they finish the year out with a brutal stretch of games against Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“Nebraska has got a similarly backloaded schedule,” Pate said. “It reminds me of that 2014 Mississippi State crew. When it say it is backloaded, I mean it is severely backloaded. They’ve got all the Big Ten big boys on the back half. However, until then, be my guest to take some of those derivatives and some of those prop bets on Nebraska early in the year. Think it could pay off big.”

Of course, that 2014 Mississippi State team made it to No. 1 in the country at one point, a feat the Huskers will be hard-pressed to match. Scott Frost’s team would likely settle for a 5-2 start and at least one win down from their five-game gauntlet to qualify for a bowl bid.

[ 247 Sports ]