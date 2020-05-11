247Sports Names College Football’s No. 1 Transfer QB

The quarterback transfer market this offseason has been a loaded one. There were several high-profile names on the move.

USC’s JT Daniels is one of the most recent entries into the transfer portal. The onetime five-star recruit was the Trojans’ primary starter as a true freshman in 2018 and looked primed for a big sophomore season last fall.

However, a knee injury in the season opener ended Daniels’ campaign, and his replacement, true freshman Kedon Slovis, took the job and ran with it. While Daniels still has the option of staying at USC and competing with Slovis, odds are he won’t be able to unseat the budding the star.

Because of that, Daniels put his name in the portal last month. There have been several schools mentioned as possible destinations for him, including Tennessee, Washington, Penn State, Michigan and others.

Earlier today, 247Sports released its rankings of the top transfer quarterbacks in college football. Daniels tops the list, ahead of Georgia’s Jamie Newman (transferred from Wake Forest), Miami’s D’Eriq King (transfer from Houston) and others.

247Sports analyst Greg Biggins broke down what is likely factoring into Daniels’ decision for his next stop.

“(JT) Definitely wants to win,” Biggins said. “I mean the kid’s a winner, that’s why they picked Mater Dei (High School) when they were in eighth grade. It’s why they picked USC, they felt like, hey, you know we saw what Sam (Darnold) did, let’s get him over the hump. So winning is important and obviously they want to go to a good team. The whole thing is if you want to showcase yourself, you need to be surrounded by talent, you need to have an O-line, you need to have a surplus of receivers, you need to have a system that fits you, so all that stuff will be important.”

If Daniels goes to the right program, plays right away and has a big season, there’s a chance he could factor into the 2021 NFL Draft. Surely, his professional future is weighing on his mind when he makes his decision.

As a freshman at USC in 2018, Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Trojans finished 5-7.