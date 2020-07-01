247Sports Names The ‘Alpha Dog’ Of The Elite 11 QB Camp

The annual Elite 11 quarterback camp finished up today, with uncommitted five-star prospect Caleb Williams being named MVP by the staff.

As Elite 11 head coach Trent Dilfer explained, the MVP award was based 75 percent on “junior year film, production and traits” and 25 percent on what happened during the three-day event. Not surprisingly, that’s why Williams, the No. 1 quarterback in the country, took home top honors.

But media outlets covering the showcase have their own way of looking at things. 247Sports released its ranking of the top 11 quarterbacks, based on what took place this week and their own film evaluation.

The poll has Williams ranked fourth. In first place, taking home the title of “Top Dog,” is four-star Oregon commit Ty Thompson.

Thompson is the No. 1 player in Arizona and the No. 7 Pro-Style quarterback in the 2021 class, but 247Sports says he’s a “lock” to move up the rankings based off his performance at the Elite 11.

The big arm out of Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite had one of the more impressive pro days on Tuesday night as he was able to drive the ball into a headwind and make a number of throws most college quarterbacks can’t make. That’s after a solid opening session on Monday. The nation’s No. 7 ranked pro-style quarterback is the type of prospect that seems to be getting better and better each time we see him.

Thompson committed to the Ducks back in March, choosing Oregon from an offer list in the teens.

Over the last two seasons, he has thrown for 6,435 yards and 66 touchdowns against 23 interceptions.