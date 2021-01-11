247Sports Releases 2021 Preseason Top 25 Poll

It’s almost time to turn the page on CFB’s 2020 season and look ahead to 2021. A 2020 champion will be crowned Monday night, officially closing the door on the season.

247Sports is already looking ahead to the 2021 season. The major sports site released a CFB 2021 preseason top 25 poll Monday afternoon.

Alabama checks in at No. 1, followed by – no, not Clemson or Ohio State – Oklahoma. The Sooners have plenty of hype surrounding them after they finished strong in the 2020 season. Quarterback Spencer Rattler appears to be next season’s Heisman favorite.

Clemson (No. 3), Georgia (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5) round out the rest of the top five. Take a look at 247Sports’ top 10 teams entering the 2021 season below.

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Georgia Ohio State North Carolina Iowa State Notre Dame Texas A&M Cincinnati

You can find 247Sports’ full top 25 poll here.

It’s tough to argue against much here. Next season’s College Football Playoff will include some combination of Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State, barring any major upsets next season. Each of the Power Five conferences should get a bid, except the Pac-12.

It’ll be interesting to see if teams like North Carolina and Iowa State are able to take a major step next season. Both the Tar Heels and Cyclones are emerging as potential challengers within their respective conferences.

Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Cincinnati should be competitive next season as well. But it’s hard to imagine any earning a playoff bid.