Who will be hoisting the College Football Playoff national championship trophy in early January 2021?

247Sports has made its pick. Brandon Marcello has made 20 “bold” predictions for the upcoming college football season. His national title pick is among them.

Marcello going with the winner of a major Big Ten regular season game as his national title pick. He thinks whoever wins the Oct. 24 showdown between Ohio State and Penn State in Happy Valley will emerge as the national title winner.

Ohio State has been a College Football Playoff mainstay, while Penn State has been trying to break through under James Franklin. Perhaps 2020 will be the year for the Nittany Lions.

20 bold predictions for the 2020 college football season https://t.co/JH4canKSW8 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 1, 2020

According to Marcello, though, it’ll be the Buckeyes who emerge as the winner of that game – and the eventual national champion.

“Whoever wins this game will win the Big Ten’s East Division and will likely advance to the College Football Playoff. An Ohio State-Clemson national championship game would be stellar, and right now I’d go with Justin Fields over Trevor Lawrence in a dogfight,” he writes.

Both Ohio State and Penn State are expected to contend for a Big Ten championship and a College Football Playoff berth. The conference could come down to their meeting in late October.

Who are you taking – the Buckeyes or the Nittany Lions?