247Sports Releases Its College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2020 college football season–assuming it starts on time–is less than three months away. Week 1 will be here before you know it.

As we enter the summer, publications will be unveiling their preseason top 25 lists. 247Sports dropped their preseason rankings earlier today.

The 247Sports top 25 was compiled via ballots from eight staff members. At the top of the rankings is Ohio State, which won the Big Ten and lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals last year.

Clemson, who has a good shot to be ranked first in both official preseason polls, is second on the 247Sports list. Alabama, Georgia and Penn State round out the top five.

The full preseason top 10 from 247Sports is as follows:

Ohio State Clemson Alabama Georgia Penn State Florida Oklahoma Notre Dame LSU Wisconsin

You can see the full preseason top 25 from 247Sports here.

Meanwhile, at The Spun, we typically release our preseason top 25 every summer in late June or early July. This year will be no different, so be on the lookout for those rankings in the coming weeks.

After an offseason that was halted by COVID-19, college football programs around the country are beginning to return to campus this week. The NCAA is also set to vote on an approved six-week preseason plan to help teams get ready for the upcoming season.

Right now, it looks like we’ll get football as scheduled this fall. We’ll just have to see what health guidelines will be in place and what crowd attendance will look like.