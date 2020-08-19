247Sports Reveals Recruiting Ranking For QB Arch Manning

Arch Manning is quickly becoming one of the most hyped college football recruits of all-time. That really shouldn’t surprise anyone considering the fact that he’s the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli.

Football runs in the Manning family’s blood. While expectations will be incredibly high for Arch, the talented prospect from Isidore Newman High seems poised to handle all the outside noise.

We’re still years away from seeing Arch on a college football roster, but the Louisiana native has finally received his first recruiting grade from 247Sports. He currently ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall recruit from the 2023 class.

Manning looked outstanding as the starting quarterback for Isidore Newman last season, throwing for 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns. The team had a 9-2 record with him as the starter.

As of right now, Manning has offers from Alabama, Duke, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

Newman QB Arch Manning debuts as the No. 1 QB in the country for 2023 with @247Sports. Some VIP Intel on his recruitment and who's offered so far …https://t.co/WANaXKF1Sg pic.twitter.com/pXs3IZeHdo — Sonny Shipp (@SonnyShipp247) August 19, 2020

Last month, Manning opened up about his recruitment. He didn’t hint where he’s leaning with his decision though.

“There’s a lot that goes into it – coaches, quarterbacks (on the depth chart) – it’s really just the best fit,” Manning said. “We’re not getting into that yet. What they say is to just enjoy the high school experience right now. That’s what I’m doing. Wherever I go I know they’re gonna support me…”

This is just the beginning for Arch, who hopes to follow in his family’s footsteps as the next great quarterback.