The 25 Best College Football 2020 Recruiting Classes

Clemson football cheerleaders on the field.CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 16: Cheerleaders for the Clemson Tigers in action during their game at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

College football’s 2020 recruiting cycle is starting to wrap up. The early National Signing Day period began today.

Programs across the country are finalizing their classes. The majority of the nation’s top recruits have made their decisions, signing national letters of intent.

Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects are dominating the 2020 cycle.

Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have the best classes in the country as of now. Georgia and LSU round out the top five.

Here are the 25 best classes after signing day, per 247Sports’ rankings:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Auburn
  8. Florida
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. Michigan
  13. Penn State
  14. Washington
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oregon
  17. South Carolina
  18. Miami
  19. North Carolina
  20. Nebraska
  21. FSU
  22. Stanford
  23. Kentucky
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. Mississippi State

There are still a couple of months to go in the 2020 cycle, and there are always a couple of prospects who wait toward the end of it to make their decisions.

But as we head into the start of the new year, these are the best 25 classes in the country.

You can view 247Sports’ full team rankings here.

