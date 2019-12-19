College football’s 2020 recruiting cycle is starting to wrap up. The early National Signing Day period began today.

Programs across the country are finalizing their classes. The majority of the nation’s top recruits have made their decisions, signing national letters of intent.

Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects are dominating the 2020 cycle.

Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State have the best classes in the country as of now. Georgia and LSU round out the top five.

Here are the 25 best classes after signing day, per 247Sports’ rankings:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Georgia LSU Texas A&M Auburn Florida Oklahoma Notre Dame Texas Michigan Penn State Washington Tennessee Oregon South Carolina Miami North Carolina Nebraska FSU Stanford Kentucky Georgia Tech Mississippi State

There are still a couple of months to go in the 2020 cycle, and there are always a couple of prospects who wait toward the end of it to make their decisions.

But as we head into the start of the new year, these are the best 25 classes in the country.

You can view 247Sports’ full team rankings here.