27 NFL Teams Will Be Represented At Ohio State-Notre Dame Game

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

This Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 5 Notre Dame at The Shoe. The game will be full of future NFL players.

The NFL, as a result, is sending an unprecedented number of scouts to the game. 43 scouts, coming from a total of 27 NFL teams, will be in attendance for the game of the weekend.

Many eyes will no doubt be on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. He's entering his second season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback and is a clear Heisman favorite.

"43 NFL scouts from 27 different teams are attending Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame," said Caroline Rice.

Most NFL Draft experts suggest C.J. Stroud to be either the No. 1 or 2 top quarterback prospect in next year's class. Bryce Young is the other being considered for the top spot.

However, Stroud's draft stock is not yet set in stone. He needs a big year to live up to the hype and cement his place in next year's NFL Draft.

Ohio State hosts Notre Dame this Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.