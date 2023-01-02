29-Year-Old College Quarterback Makes Decision On Future

COLUMBIA, MO - OCTOBER 09: A view of North Texas Mean Green helmets during a college football game between the North Texas Mean Green and Missouri Tigers on Oct 9, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune has reportedly had a change of heart regarding the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Aune has withdrawn his name from the portal, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. The 29-year-old originally entered on Dec. 22.

Aune threw for 3,547 yards, 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this fall. At one point, he was reportedly going to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

We'll have to see if Aune revisits that plan, or if he'll simply play for UNT again in 2023.

A member of the high school graduating class of 2012, Aune was drafted by the New York Yankees in the second round pick of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent six seasons in the organization's minor league system before giving up his baseball career in 2017. Aune matriculated at North Texas one year later.

He's thrown for 7,324 yards, 56 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in his career and has added six rushing touchdowns as well.