3 Bold Predictions For The 2020 College Football Season

No one really knows what’s going to happen with the 2020 college football season, but everyone is obviously hoping for the best.

We’re five months away from opening weekend and a lot can – and will – change between now and August. There’s been a lot of speculating about the upcoming season, with athletic directors, coaches and medical experts all voicing their opinions.

But at the end of the day, it’s just speculation. No one can predict the future and no one knows what the country will look like a month from now, let alone five months from now.

So, let’s act – for now – like the season is going to happen. Here are three somewhat bold predictions for the upcoming year.

1. Trevor Lawrence wins the Heisman Trophy

Now, this might not seem like a bold pick, as Lawrence will enter the 2020 season as arguably the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy.

But how many times in recent history as the preseason frontrunner actually won the award? Not many.

Joe Burrow (2019), Kyler Murray (2018), Baker Mayfield (2017), Lamar Jackson (2016), Derrick Henry (2015)…were any of those players clear favorites for the award heading into the season? Not really.

Lawrence will be the first player in a while to start the year as the favorite and finish it with the trophy.

2. LSU will lose four regular season games

LSU is coming off a perfect 2019 season that ended with a national championship. The Tigers had a historic year, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

Coach O’s team will start the season ranked somewhere inside the top 10, once again with SEC championship and College Football Playoff hopes.

But the losses of Burrow and offensive genius Joe Brady will be a lot to overcome. So, too, will be the daunting SEC West.

LSU will go 8-4 in its national title defending season.

3. Michigan will beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011

This is coming from an Ohio State graduate, so be gentle, Buckeye Nation.

Ohio State’s winning streak over Michigan is going to end at some point. It doesn’t feel like it should end this year, though.

Justin Fields is back for the Buckeyes, who will contend for a national championship. And Ohio State gets Michigan at home in The Horseshoe.

But college football rivalry games feature surprising results all the time. It’s been too long since one of those surprising results happened in “The Game.”

So, we’ll say it happens this year.

What bold predictions are you making for 2020?