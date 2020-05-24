3 College Football Coaches Most-Likely To Get Fired This Season

It’s unclear what kind of effect the pandemic will have on the college football head coaching carousel. Will schools be less willing to make a move at head coach if revenue is lower than it should be? Most of these head coaches have significant buyout numbers.

Still, you can bet on at least some moves taking place this fall. The 2020 regular season is expected to go on as scheduled. Some major programs are bound to disappoint, sparking a firing or two.

College Football News has released its 2020 “hot seat” rankings. A couple of familiar names are at the top of the list.

Unsurprisingly, USC head coach Clay Helton comes in at No. 1. The Trojans’ head coach was nearly fired in 2019. If he doesn’t have a big 2020 season, he’ll probably be out.

“Winning eight games and beating UCLA and Utah last year was nice, but the USC head coach isn’t supposed to go 13-12 in two seasons. To be fair, he has a young team with a whole lot of promise, but … that Urban Meyer guy is still out there available,” College Football News writes.

Two other prominent head coaches – South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and UCLA’s Chip Kelly – come in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Both head coaches likely need major seasons in 2020 in order to get off of the hot seat.

You can view College Football News’ full hot seat rankings here.