3 Finalists For College Football's Quarterback Of The Year

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first down against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award revealed three finalists on Tuesday morning.

As announced on Twitter, either TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, or USC's Caleb Williams will get recognized as this season's best quarterback in college football.

Duggan began the 2022 season on the bench, but the senior quickly reclaimed the starting job. He leads the 12-0 Horned Frogs into the Big 12 Championship Game, where they would likely secure a College Football Playoff spot with a win over Kansas State.

Duggan has completed two-thirds (66.6%) of his passes for 3,070 yards, 29 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

After throwing 44 touchdowns in his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Stroud has added 37 more this year with 3,340 passing yards and six picks. He looked like a Heisman Trophy frontrunner before the Buckeyes lost to Michigan on Saturday.

Stroud was also a finalist last year, but Bryce Young gave Alabama back-to-back winners alongside Mac Jones.

Following Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, Williams has the 11-1 Trojans in CFP contention with 3,712 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. The sophomore has also added 10 rushing scores.

The winner will be revealed on ESPN's College Football Awards show on Thursday, Dec. 8