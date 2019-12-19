3 Head Coaches On The “Hot Seat” After National Signing Day

College football’s early signing period began on Wednesday. The first of two National Signing Days took place, with the majority of the country’s top recruits solidifying their commitments.

Not everyone had a great day, though. A couple of major programs had disappointing showings on arguably the biggest recruiting day of the year.

Three major head coaches are going into the 2020 season needing to win big to potentially keep their jobs and their disappointing signing days did nothing to lessen those expectations.

Here are three head coaches on the “hot seat” after Wednesday.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio

The Spartans had a disappointing 2019 season and their 2020 recruiting class isn’t anything to get excited about, either.

Michigan State’s 2020 class ranks No. 11 in the Big Ten.

Dantonio riled up his fan base with the following comment, too:

Dantonio: "I really don't look at the stars. I just don't."

USC head coach Clay Helton

Trojans fans were already upset with the school’s decision to bring back Helton for 2020. USC’s performance on signing day probably just angered them even more.

Southern Cal has one of its worst classes in years.

Trojans fans are not happy.

Clay Helton and USC's 2020 recruiting class are currently ranked #74. They trail Army, Louisana Tech, and Middle Tenn St.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz

The Hurricanes finished Year 1 of the Manny Diaz era at 6-6, including an embarrassing loss to FIU.

Miami was named one of the biggest losers of the early signing period by 247Sports:

Heading down South in the Sunshine State and you’ll find the Hurricanes limping into the Early Signing Period as Manny Diaz and his staff saw Romello Height go back on his verbal in favor of Auburn and one-time commit Jaiden Francois elected to play at Nebraska.

The Hurricanes still have a solid class nationally, but Diaz is likely on thin ice already in South Florida. He can’t afford too many losses on the recruiting trail moving forward if this is going to be turned around.