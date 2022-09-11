3 Major Programs Made Embarrassing History Together Saturday

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 2 of the college football season brought major chaos, with multiple top 10 teams losing at home.

No. 6 Texas A&M fell to Appalachian State, with No. 8 Notre Dame losing to Marshall. Outside of the top 25, the still-struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers fell at home to Georgia Southern, making it three massive Ws for the Sun Belt on Saturday.

It also meant that A&M, Notre Dame and Nebraska made history, and not the good kind. For the first time in the AP poll era, which dates back to 1936, all three historically successful programs lost at home on the same day.

A&M entered the season as a darkhorse national title pick. Yesterday's defeat ended any chance of that.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, came in with a preseason top 5 ranking and a world of offseason momentum thanks to new head coach Marcus Freeman's recruiting and off-field work.

However, you still have to win on the field, and Freeman has yet to do that, going 0-2 to start the season and 0-3 to begin his career dating back to last season's Fiesta Bowl.

Finally, what else is there to say about Nebraska at this point? The Cornhuskers are reeling, and it feels like a matter of when, not if, Scott Frost is fired.