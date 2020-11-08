3 Names Mentioned For Jim Harbaugh’s Replacement At Michigan

Is Jim Harbaugh on his way out at Michigan?

The Wolverines’ head coach is on a sizzling seat in Ann Arbor following his program’s latest loss. Michigan is now 1-2 on the season following Saturday’s loss to Indiana. The Wolverines fell last week to rival Michigan State.

Harbaugh, though, remains confident.

“Personal feeling is we’re close to doing it,” Harbaugh said postgame. “You see it done [in practice], you see it happening, and then it’s gotta take the next step of happening in the games. There’s guys that are doing it [in the games] and others will get it and you just keep coaching.

“As a coach, that’s what you do, you keep coaching and players keep learning, and they get the experience of they can do it.”

While Harbaugh remains confident, those on the outside do not. In fact, names are already being floated for his possible replacement in Ann Arbor.

This week, Toledo Blade columnist Dave Briggs named his top-three candidates: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Bob Stoops.

“Assuming Fickell wouldn’t take job anyway, Campbell is obvious choice. Ohio guy. Great coach, recruiter, leader. Turned around historically bad ISU program, beaten the best (3-1 against top-6),” he tweeted.

My very short list for UM: Matt Campbell, Fickell, Bob Stoops.

Assuming Fickell wouldn't take job anyway, Campbell is obvious choice. Ohio guy. Great coach, recruiter, leader. Turned around historically bad ISU program, beaten the best (3-1 against top-6).https://t.co/xFokWLERvN — Dave Briggs (@DBriggsBlade) November 8, 2020

While Fickell in Ann Arbor would provide a lot of intrigue to the Ohio State rivalry (he played and coached for the Buckeyes), Campbell does make a lot of sense.

Michigan fans – who do you want to see in Ann Arbor next season?