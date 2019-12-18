Early National Signing Day is coming to a close. College football programs across the country are wrapping up their 2020 recruiting classes. Some prospects remain uncommitted, though many have decided to sign early, locking in their futures.

There are always winners and losers of National Signing Day, as prospects will make surprising decisions, leaving one program in bad shape while providing a spark for another.

Here are three of the biggest “losers” of today’s early National Signing Day.

LSU

Yes, the Tigers, despite being 13-0 and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, are a “loser” on National Signing Day. LSU has been on the bad end of some surprising decisions.

Most notably, five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett flipped his commitment from LSU to Maryland. It was arguably the most-shocking decision of today’s events.

The Tigers also saw two other commits, four-star defensive back Malcolm Greene and four-star receiver Jermaine Burton, flip to rival schools.

Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who has been committed to LSU, has signed with Maryland. He’s the first 5-star to sign with the Terps since Damian Prince in 2014. Fourth-highest recruit to sign with Terps. He’s the No. 20 player overall and No. 2 wide receiver. — Don Markus (@sportsprof56) December 18, 2019

USC

The Trojans made the decision to bring back Clay Helton for 2020. It doesn’t appear to be paying dividends on the recruiting trail.

USC is putting together one of its worst classes in years. The Trojans’ 2020 class ranks near the bottom of the Pac-12, far from where they need – and used – to be.

Usc recruiting?? Wow! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 18, 2019

Oregon is the new Usc in recruiting on the West Coast… back in my day no one dared to recruit So Cal. Now it’s open season and Oregon is hunting! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 18, 2019

Tom Herman

Texas’ head coach is putting together a solid 2020 class, as the Longhorns’ crop ranks No. 10 in the country and first overall in the Big 12.

Herman had the most-embarrassing moment of National Signing Day, though, when he was caught flipping off the Longhorn Network cameras.

Texas’ head coach apologized for this – and explained what happened – but a big-time coach like Herman shouldn’t be in this position in the first place.