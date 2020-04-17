3 Schools Have The Most No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Picks

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a week away and we will in all likelihood see LSU quarterback Joe Burrow go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow would be the third LSU player to go No. 1 overall in the draft. He’d join fellow Heisman trophy winner Billy Cannon and former All-SEC QB JaMarcus Russell in school lore.

But which schools can lay claim to having the most No. 1 overall NFL draft picks in history? Without naming names it would likely be a program that produces tons of Heisman Trophy winners. After all, more than a quarter of the Heisman Trophy winners have gone on to be No. 1 overall NFL draft picks.

Then you have teams that are consistently in contention for the national title. Some of the great college football dynasties like USC, Nebraska, Miami, Notre Dame and others have produced multiple top picks following stellar college careers.

But there are only three that boast a shared record of five No. 1 overall NFL draft picks.

Here’s the list.

Notre Dame

Few programs have been so consistently atop the college football mountain as Notre Dame. The fact that they have Heisman Trophy winners spread across five decades and No. 1 overall picks from four decades should be a testament to that.

Here are the No. 1 overall draft picks from Notre Dame:

QB Angelo Bertelli, 1944 (Boston Yanks)

QB Frank Dancewicz, 1946 (Boston Yanks)

E/WR Leon Hart, 1950 (Detroit Lions)

RB Paul Hornung, 1957 (Green Bay Packers)

DE Walt Patulski, 1972 (Buffalo Bills)

Oklahoma

The most recent addition to this list, Oklahoma boast a record-tying seven Heisman Trophy winners. Four of them – including their most recent three – have gone on to go No. 1 overall.

It’s worth mentioning that Oklahoma would like be atop the mountain had Troy Aikman stayed rather than transfer to UCLA. But he was drafted as a Bruin, and he’s counted as a Bruin.

Here are the No. 1 overall draft picks from Oklahoma:

DE Lee Roy Selmon, 1976 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

RB Billy Sims, 1980 (Detroit Lions)

QB Sam Bradford, 2010 (St. Louis Rams)

QB Baker Mayfield, 2018 (Cleveland Browns)

QB Kyler Murray, 2019 (Arizona Cardinals)

USC

Much like Oklahoma with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, USC also boasts back-to-back No. 1 overall picks that came from their program.

Of all of the players from all of the colleges, few draw as close of a comparison to Joe Burrow as Carson Palmer. Much like Burrow, Palmer came out of college as a Heisman Trophy-winning national champion being eyed by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are the No. 1 overall draft picks from USC:

OT Ron Yary, 1968 (Minnesota Vikings)

RB O.J. Simpson, 1969 (Buffalo Bills)

RB Ricky Bell, 1977 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

WR Keyshawn Johnson, 1996 (New York Jets)

QB Carson Palmer, 2003 (Cincinnati Bengals)

*

Three schools just missed the cut: Auburn, Georgia and Stanford with four each.

Texas and Ohio State were farther away from making the list with three each.

Which school do you feel has been most successful at the NFL level?