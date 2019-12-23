3 Schools Named Potential Options For Houston QB D’Eriq King

Houston quarterback D’Eriq King hasn’t made an official decision on his future yet, but if the dual-threat star does decide to transfer, he’ll be one of the most-coveted transfer QBs on the market.

The transfer quarterback market has been bountiful in recent seasons. Three of the quarterbacks in the College Football Playoff – Joe Burrow, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts – transferred to their current schools.

Could King be next?

It’s certainly possible.

247Sports took a look at King’s potential decision. Three schools have been named potential options for the star quarterback, though there would likely be several interested.

Let’s assume for a second King opts to leave. Who would be interested? LSU could enter that mix. If Jake Fromm leaves Georgia the Bulldogs would be in the picture as well. You also have to wonder where Kendal Briles will end up. He’ll be an offensive coordinator somewhere. King and his 2018 QB coach reuniting would make a lot of sense. Transfer QBU – aka Oklahoma – will get mentioned plenty. But the word around Norman is that five-star freshman Spencer Rattler is very much the future.

No one has had more success with transfer QBs than Oklahoma, but the Sooners do have five-star freshman Spencer Rattler. At a certain point, Lincoln Riley is probably going to go with someone he recruited out of high school.

LSU could be the most fun after seeing what Burrow did in Joe Brady’s offense this year.

And, as 247Sports mentioned, there would likely be plenty more schools involved in the recruitment.

Stay tuned.